Pearl Yachts Announce New Dealership

Pearl Yachts Managing Director Iain Smallridge said, “We have spent the last two years focusing a huge effort on our new generation fleet and are delighted to have Berthon on side to represent us and our glorious achievements. Berthon matches Pearl’s values of offering world class yachts with outstanding service, and value for money. We feel strongly that our clients will be in safe hands with Berthon.”

Currently celebrating its centenary year in Lymington, Berthon includes a yacht sales team of 18 brokers and support staff and specialises in the sales of high quality cruising and performance sailing and motor yachts.

Berthon’s Pearl Brand Manager Ben Toogood adds, “Berthon are delighted to be working with Pearl Yachts both in the UK and France; we have a long history selling quality motor yachts and see Pearl as a great introduction to our new yacht range, and with Bruno Kairet working from our Mediterranean office, we have huge potential in both markets.”

Berthon will also cooperate worldwide as it joins forces with Atlantic Yacht & Ship in the USA, Baxter Marine in Spain and Aquamarine Ltd in Turkey focussing on offering clients a new generation of Pearl yachts as well as the pre-owned Pearl range.