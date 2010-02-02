Peftasteri yacht for charter with Aris Drivas
Superyacht Peftasteri is available for charter with Aris Drivas in the East Mediterranean. The 37.50m ultra modern motor yacht was built by Posillipo in 2009 and combines the latest technology with luxurious interiors made from the finest materials.
Peftasteri sleeps up to 10 guests in five stylish cabins, and can accommodate six crew members.
The Technema 120 has wraparound windows on her generous flybridge and a full beam deck reaching almost half the length of the yacht; all features more common to larger vessels.
Inside, Peftasteri is dedicated to complete relaxation with furniture made from plush leather and pure linen. The main living area has two four-seater leather sofas with brown leather cocktail tables and linen armchairs. Oversized windows offer plenty of natural light, with Venetian blinds to block out the strong summer sun.
Accommodation includes a master cabin, three double cabins and a twin cabin with Pullman bed. The master cabin is situated on the main deck with king-sized bed, oversized panoramic windows and an en suite with large marble bath and shower.
Peftasteri’s upper deck offers a spacious area to relax, offering al fresco dining for up to 10 guests; comfortable seating and sunbathing areas.
Motor yacht Peftasteri can reach an impressive speed of 29 knots from her twin MTU engines and cruises at 24 knots.
