Peftasteri sleeps up to 10 guests in five stylish cabins, and can accommodate six crew members.



The Technema 120 has wraparound windows on her generous flybridge and a full beam deck reaching almost half the length of the yacht; all features more common to larger vessels.

Inside, Peftasteri is dedicated to complete relaxation with furniture made from plush leather and pure linen. The main living area has two four-seater leather sofas with brown leather cocktail tables and linen armchairs. Oversized windows offer plenty of natural light, with Venetian blinds to block out the strong summer sun.

Accommodation includes a master cabin, three double cabins and a twin cabin with Pullman bed. The master cabin is situated on the main deck with king-sized bed, oversized panoramic windows and an en suite with large marble bath and shower.

Peftasteri’s upper deck offers a spacious area to relax, offering al fresco dining for up to 10 guests; comfortable seating and sunbathing areas.

Motor yacht Peftasteri can reach an impressive speed of 29 knots from her twin MTU engines and cruises at 24 knots.