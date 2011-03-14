With over 20 years of experience and over 150 refit projects in the portfolio, alongside Devonport’s expertise in the 60m+ market, the companies have joined forces to expand services at Pendennis’ base in the UK.

As such, the joint yards will co-exhibit at the up and coming Antibes Yacht Show, 7th-10th April, where a team of dedicated refit experts will be on hand to discuss all enquiries.

Pendennis has invested a lot in the development of their world-class facilities and personnel in Falmouth; ensuring all members of the workforce are fully trained and highly skilled through their award-winning apprenticeship schemes and introducing environmentally controlled dry dock facilities in 2005.

Pendennis has extended thanks to the support of investment from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and European Social Fund (ESF) Convergence throughout the expansion of the facilities. Convergence supports local companies by providing regional investment aimed at increasing job opportunities through business growth and development in Cornwall.

Carleen Kelemen, Director of the Convergence Partnership Office for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, expressed her congratulations of the ongoing development of the company. “Pendennis is a valuable component of Cornish industry and the growth of the company over the past 20 years has led to its status as one of the key employers in the region.”