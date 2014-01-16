Each of the four racing days usually brings its own unique set of conditions as Greg Perkins, Captain of Adela, explains: “Compared to other regattas we have competed in the racing is good as generally there is plenty of wind and the tidal waters make it tactically challenging. The shore side is great fun, with plenty of social events making for an exciting atmosphere.”



Once again race management will be provided by the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club and supported by renowned sailing officer Peter Craig, experienced in managing international events such as the Bucket Regattas, the Maxi Rolex World Cup and the Volvo Ocean Race. Peter Craig reflected on his experience of managing the 2012 Pendennis Cup: “I've been involved in both grand prix and superyacht racing events for over 20 years now and 2012 was my first Pendennis Cup. It's what sailboat racing should be with an emphasis on the fun aspect of the sport - competitive racing and fantastic parties, combined with the unique heritage of Falmouth, Cornwall.”

The 2014 Pendennis Cup will take place from the 26th-31st May in Falmouth, UK. The race days on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, are supported by a range of shore side social events providing a fantastic opportunity for the guests, sponsors and crews to reflect on the days racing whilst enjoying the best hospitality, entertainment and cuisine that Cornwall has to offer.

An eclectic fleet is expected this year with Mariette of 1915 returning to defend her title, challenged by the impressive 65m three-masted schooner Adix who returns to the event for the first time since racing in the 2008 Pendennis Cup. Additionally we will see Pendennis-built performance sailing yachts compete against each other at the Cup for the first time: the iconic 1996 built Rebecca and the beautiful 46m Ron Holland ketch Christopher. Launched by Pendennis in 2011 Christopher raced exceptionally well at her inaugural regatta, the St Barth’s Bucket, the month after her launch. These yachts will be joined by local vessel Breakaway and the 26m Bermudian Ketch Velacarina, who has competed in the last three regattas, with previous winner Adela keen to return.



The Pendennis Cup fleet will be supported by an equally competitive group of smaller classic yachts, now known as the Little Dennis Cup, which is set to include Ed Dubois’ Firebrand returning to defend her 2012 title, alongside Pinnucia, Zarik and the 1928 Kelpie of Falmouth.



With a wide range of yachts still confirming interest, the Pendennis Cup 2014 looks set not only to provide a beautiful spectacle in the waters of Falmouth Bay, but potentially one of the most dramatic and closely-fought regattas yet.