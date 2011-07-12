Located in the Servicios Técnicos Portuarios in Palma, Pendennis is targeting the ports large superyacht community and focussing on providing support to yachts looking for short works and running repairs.

The company already has a strong presence in Palma as a large number of their clients call use the port as a home base, alongside a number of links with several respected sub-contractors in the area.

Speaking at this years Superyacht Cup in Palma, Sales and Marketing Director Toby Allies commented, “Pendennis has always been committed to providing our clients with comprehensive 24/7 global support, the opening of our new technical refit office and workshop in Palma is an extensive of this commitment.”

“We’ll be bringing the Pendennis philosophy with us to this new venture, maintaining in house control through a dedicated project management team based in Palma and drawing both on our extensive UK knowledge and resource base, as well as key trusted sub-contractors. The interest so far has been very positive and we are looking forward to our first winter season in Palma.”