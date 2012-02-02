At 71m Dona Amelia is the largest yacht to have been refitted in Pendennis’ 23 year history, and the first undertaken in Falmouth by the newly rebranded Pendennis Plus (ex. Devonport Yachts).



Dona Amélia’s programme of works focused on routine maintenance including an engineering survey, service and renovation of her original 1928 Krupp Germania Werft main Engines, overhaul of her generators, AC, water makers, thrusters, hydraulics, windlass. Alongside this Pendennis Plus revitalised the teak decks and exterior brightwork and upgraded the AV system, galley equipment and Jacuzzi. The yacht’s tanks also underwent maintenance, which involved no less that 15 tanks throughout (fuel, water, grey and black).

Andrew Wilson, Chief Officer of Dona Amélia, has fond memories of their time spent in Cornwall: “It is always sad to leave, especially after all the warmth and hospitality that has been shown to the crew of Dona Amélia. We are very grateful to the team at Pendennis team for all your efforts from curry nights, bowling, sailing Regattas, and experiencing the Falmouth 350 year celebration. Plus obviously meeting and becoming friends with many of the Pendennis team! We look forward to returning in the future.”

After completing a series of motor trials a group of Pendennis employees gathered at Port Pendennis Marina to say farewell to Dona Amélia and her crew. Famed in the yachting industry for her classic looks and maintaining original 1928 engines, as well as her film role in ‘Mama Mia’ the yacht provided a beautiful spectacle as she cruised out of Falmouth Bay en route to the Caribbean.