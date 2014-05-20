The famed British yard has stated, “We are delighted to welcome Adix back as she has visited the yard several times for refit works and last competed in the inaugural regatta in 2008. Adix will compete against Mariette of 1915, who won the event in 2012 and has competed in all four regattas. Mariette will be celebrating her centenary in 2015, and is currently hauled out for short works at Pendennis.”

“Joining the start line this year will be Pendennis built ketches Christopher and Rebecca. They last challenged each other at the 2011 St Barth's Bucket but this will be the first time they have raced together in UK waters. We are also welcoming back Velacarina and Breakaway who raced in the 2012 edition, with the wooden ketch Cuilaun and Kelpie of Falmouth, who is currently finishing major restoration at Gweek Boatyard, both entering the regatta for the first time.

The Little Dennis Class, which comprises of yachts less than 15m (waterline) includes Zarik, Cerinthe and Firebrand which is owned by esteemed yacht designer Ed Dubois. Firebrand returns to defend her title after defeating the rest of the Little Dennis fleet in 2012.”

Racing days are Tuesday 27th, Wednesday 28th, Friday 30th and Saturday 31st May, with Thursday 29th set as the lay day.