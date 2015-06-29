The wet basin accommodates superyachts for alongside berthing and refit work as well as supports yacht commissioning before and after time out of the water.

Partially funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership’s Growing Places Fund, the programme has seen the yard’s previous shore side facility almost completely rebuilt, replaced by larger modernised construction halls, workshops and office space.

This includes two 90m and one 45m double bay halls, rated to Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Methodology (BREEAM) “Excellence” standards.

According to Pendennis, despite major infrastructure disruption, through careful planning there was no impact on turnover, productivity or client satisfaction.

These extensive improvements have been in response to the changes in the superyacht industry since the company was founded 27 years ago. Whilst in 1988 a yacht of over 50m was perceived to be large, this is now the average LOA (length overall) of vessels visiting Pendennis.