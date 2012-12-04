These plans will run in conjunction with the shore based proposals that were approved earlier this year which include increasing the height of their existing dry dock by nine metres to allow for larger vessels, the constructions of two new seaward facing halls that will be large enough to see yachts transported directly into them utilising the company’s existing 400 ton travel hoist and finally a new support complex housing a hospitality suite, crew offices, six ground floor workshops and office space for Pendennis staff.

This redevelopment approval provides the opportunity to dramatically increase Pendennis’ capacity as well as allowing the company to build and refit larger vessels. These initiatives are the first stage of a wider ‘Port of Falmouth Masterplan’, and have been welcomed as a vital boost for Falmouth, especially as they have the potential to create up to 60 new jobs at the yard. Mike Carr, Managing Director at Pendennis, commented “We are pleased to be involved in the Port of Falmouth Development Proposal and would like to thank all of our private and public sector supporters within the region.”

He continued “As a company we are very proud of the growth and expansion that we have achieved over the past 25 years and keeping Pendennis and the wider Falmouth community on the map as a world renowned superyacht destination is key to our continued success.”

The scheme is supported by local MP Sarah Newton who said “I am delighted that Pendennis has been granted permission to go ahead with their impressive plans for the further development of the company. Pendennis is a well respected business in the South West and internationally, with a highly skilled workforce and a world class product. Their investment in training and facilities has been a valuable asset to the local community for the past 25 years. Expansion of this nature is a fantastic step forward not only for Pendennis but also in supporting and strengthening the local economy.”

Councilor Geoffrey Evans the Divisional Member for Cornwall Council who spoke strongly in favour of the application at the planning committee meeting said “I feel Pendennis is one of the up and coming companies in Cornwall that is world wide known who have provided many apprentices with skills over the last 25 years. It has 59 apprentices in its company today training for high skilled jobs who then stay with the company instead of having to leave Cornwall. It will also secure the 330 adult jobs at present for several years to come”.