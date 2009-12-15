The apprenticeships have helped the business develop the skills required to build a workforce for the future.

Managing Director, Henk Wiekens, said: “The impact of the apprenticeships over the last 10 years has been outstanding. The scheme has achieved and often exceeded all of its original aims - from bringing down the average age of our workforce by a number of years to providing us with leaders of the future. We are honoured to be presented with a National Training Award.”

