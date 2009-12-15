Pendennis Shipyard wins National Training Award
Pendennis Shipyard in Falmouth has won the “National Training Award” for its outstanding apprenticeships in yacht design and construction.
The apprenticeships have helped the business develop the skills required to build a workforce for the future.
Managing Director, Henk Wiekens, said: “The impact of the apprenticeships over the last 10 years has been outstanding. The scheme has achieved and often exceeded all of its original aims - from bringing down the average age of our workforce by a number of years to providing us with leaders of the future. We are honoured to be presented with a National Training Award.”