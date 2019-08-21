Marala (formerly Gaviota, Zapala, Evadne, No 388) arrived at the Falmouth facility in early August, where she will spend the next year and a half undergoing scrupulous restoration. The project will see Marala fitted with high-grade equipment, systems and tech in line with the demands of modern day yachting, all while retaining her very distinct and original character instilled upon her build in 1931.

Marala’s colourful history includes a conversion during World War II, where she was used for a period of naval service. Despite having been in action for over 8 decades, the yacht has had surprisingly few Owners, and in fact only came to the market for the first time in over 50 years in 2016. As such she has undergone very little modification since build, retaining her original layout and engines, making her a highly rare and unique vessel in the modern market.

The restoration project will see Marala’s steelwork, domestic and electrical systems upgraded to modern standards, while her interior design will be fitted with a new guest area at the hands of London-based studio Muza Lab. Her décor will predictably be one that celebrates her rich history and 1930s origin, but brought in line with contemporary design. Her exterior will be restored in line with original lines, but a number of superstructure modifications added. Finally, Marala will be completely repainted, and her teak decks replaced and refurbished.

In a statement, her Captain commented that, “Marala’s new Owner recognised the rare opportunity to own a Camper & Nicholsons classic motor yacht but understood that her essential engineering requirements would impact her interior. With a determination to remain sympathetic to her heritage and original design, the decision was made to bring the yacht to Pendennis to complete a restoration and preserve her spirit for many years to come.”

Mike Carr, Joint Managing Director of Pendennis, similarly commented, "Pendennis is renowned the world over as the premier destination to complete a complex restoration project like Marala… We pride ourselves on being able to sympathetically balance traditional craftsmanship with modern technology, breathing new life into these historic yachts.”

Marala is the latest project in an already impressive refit roster for Pendennis, including such award-winning projects on Fair Lady, Shamrock V, Malahne and most recently Haida 1929. The Pendennis team has already proven itself well capable of refitting builds in such a manner as to bring them in line with the competitive standards of the modern day, all while preserving their rich heritage and character.