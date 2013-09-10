Although Rebecca has previously revisited Pendennis twice, this will be the most significant refit carried out in Falmouth since her launch. After her arrival she had her masts de-stepped in advance of her September haul-out into one of Pendennis’ new 90m construction halls. Rebecca will be the first yacht to enter into the new facilities.



Rebecca will be in the yard until April 2014 for her 15 year ABS survey alongside substantial engineering and technical works including an upgrade to the hydraulics, electric, alarms and monitoring systems; the installation of new generators; a full overhaul of her original main engine; and the addition of a sewage treatment plant on-board.



Layout modifications to the library area will be carried out to add more books along with a general upgrade and overhaul of her interiors. Her exterior will be substantially improved with a new teak deck. This in itself is quite a task as her original deck was constructed from specially scarfed 60–80ft lengths of teak rather than shorter lengths. The worklist will be completed with an overhaul of all her deck hardware complemented by a full repaint.

The Owner’s representative, Jon Barrett, commented “Great to be back at Pendennis amongst so many familiar faces. 14 Years may have passed since we built Rebecca but the commitment to her by the Pendennis team is being felt by all involved. We are looking forward to a very successful winter refit!”