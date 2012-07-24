Custom built in 2004 by Richmond Yachts, Penny Mae was last refitted in 2009. It boasts an interior design by Pavlik Design Team an exterior styling by Setzer Design Group.

The semi-displacement superyacht – formerly known as Status Quo – has a beam of 8.50m (27'10"ft) and a 2.10m (6'10"ft) draft. It also features ‘at anchor stabilisers’ which work at zero speed, increasing onboard comfort at anchor and on rough waters.

Penny Mae is capable of 19.00 knots flat out, with a cruising speed of 15.00 knots from her 30,280-litre fuel tanks.

The vessel offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in 6 suites as well as 8 crew.

Penny Mae is available for sale through IYC