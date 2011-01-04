Read online now
Peri Yachts Launch Flagship Superyacht ‘Bibich Too’

By B. Roberts

Recently launched in Antalya, the Peri 41 T has become the brand-new flagship for the Turkish based Peri Yachts. Given the name Bibich Too, this 41m superyacht will be ready for delivery to her owner this month following sea trials and a final fit-out.

Conceptualised by the award winning Scaro Design, the Peri 41 T superyacht features a certain aerodynamic grace paired with expert attention to detail; playing host to elements found in the most coveted high end sports cars. Bibich Too’s design holds ultra-modern lines which coincide with a large increase in personal space and a planing V hull engineered by Dixon Yacht Design.

The Peri 41 T looks just as impressive from the aft as it does from the front, featuring a huge lazarette door, which when closed, gives a sheer vertical line to the stern and becomes a large swimming platform. The delicate touches and finer details in the yachts design are the result of a dedicated owner’s involvement in the project.

Able to reach a top speed of 25 knots, this composite-built superyacht is powered by dual 3,450hp MTU 12V 4000 M93L engines with a range of 1,250 nautical miles.

The 41m Bibich Too superyacht offers ample accommodation and extensive amenities for 12 guests, including a private owner’s deck with a spacious separate master stateroom and study with private terrace. Guest accommodation includes 6 spacious cabins alongside another 4 cabins to sleep a crew of 9 and a captain’s cabin.

