Peri Yachts Launch Superyacht Ozone

With the pedigree of an experienced shipyard behind her construction and the established, award-winning Peri 29 series, superyacht Ozone has now successfully launched at the Peri Yachts facilities in Antalya, Turkey.

Built in carbon reinforced epoxy composites like her sisterships, Ozone features exterior and interior styling from the Scaro design studio and is built around the reliable naval architecture of the UK’s Bill Dixon.

Characterised by swooping, aerodynamic profile and long rectangular portholes, Ozone can comfortably accommodate eight guests in one master stateroom, one VIP and two identical twin guest cabins – all with private en-suite and state-of-the-art-entertainment.

Powered by dual CAT C32 ACERT engines, each measuring 1825hp, Ozone can reach a top speed of 28 knots and maintain a comfortable cruising speed of 24 knots.

Like all Peri Yachts, Ozone is RINA Charter Class certified and MCA Compatible and now stands available for sale.