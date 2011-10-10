The lightness, stability and vast volumes provided by the reinforced epoxy composites, combined with award-winning exterior styling from Scaro Design and top level engineering from Bill Dixon and High Modulus, makes the Peri 37 the perfect choice for the experienced yachtsman.

The under deck volumes ahead of the engine room can accommodate two spacious VIP cabins and two guest cabins, each with private bath rooms, sophisticated entertainment equipment and spacious storage places thanks to the 8.10m beam. The master cabin on the main deck is unique for a yacht of this size, offering a full beam space, connecting study room, high overhead and unrivalled comfort.

Her interior has been designed and outfitted in close cooperation with the owner, resulting in a warm and welcoming colour scheme throughout with an emphasis on relaxation whilst at sea.

Hakuna Matata’s engine room, which is filled with a variety of state-of-the-art machiner, holds two 2,150hp MTU engines which are capable of pushing the yacht through the water at a top speed of 22 knots.