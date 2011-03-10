Located at the European side of the Bosphurus, Sales and Marketing activities within the company are set to expand from the new office.

Peri Yachts has announced that the team will deal with local customers as well as enlarging the sales, after sales and marketing network in one of the most up and coming new build regions in the world.

Navis Marine in Croatia has also joined Peri Yachts’ as one of the exclusive dealers in Europe, soon to be followed by Russia and Gulf region dealers soon.

Peri Marine Craft Industry & Trade Inc. will continue build performance yachts at its site in the Antalya Free Trade Zone, producing high-quality yachts measuring from 29m, 34m, 37m and 41m.