A little more than five months after the cut of the first aluminium plate, the 73 tonne hull was ready for rotation.

After binding the yacht's hull to the superstructure, outfit work will continue in Yildiz with the hull and superstructure due to depart Istanbul later this summer for final commissioning in Viareggio.

This 50m superyacht, designed by Perini Navi in collaboration with Ron Holland, will be ketch-rigged with a swing keel and centralised servo-assisted sail-plan controls. The hull and superstructure will be built in aluminium with a mixed longitudinal/transverse structure, with main propulsion provided by twin diesel engines.

Delivery of the Perini Navi C.2173 is scheduled for 2012.