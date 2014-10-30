Perini Navi and Picchiotti, sees this agreement to be much more than a formalisation of the current events, with the two companies able to use the Rybovich facility as their authorised service and warranty work for their yachts in the United States.

Equally Rybovich will have access to and support from the Perini Navi facilities, engineering and yard team in La Spezia and Viareggio for their warranty work and additional refit support in Italy.

An important and integral part of this agreement will be the mutual exchange of documentation and know-how, employee training and general skill advancement. Additionally, the technical upgrade packages for the Perini Navi sailing yachts can now be offered to be installed at both sides of the Atlantic with full warranty, making it more convenient for the owner’s to fit this into the yacht’ s busy schedule.

Florida-based Rybovich has regularly performed service and refit work on Perini Navi sailing yachts in the United States. Most recently, the 56m Zenji and the 64m Felicita West were both completely overhauled at the facility.

Picchiotti, meanwhile, has successfully delivered several motor yachts to their signature design, with their latest flagship, the 73 motor yacht Grace E, set to visit Rybovich for its State side service work next year.