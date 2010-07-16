The private launching ceremony of superyacht Melek will take place tomorrow at Perini Navi’s facility in Viareggio. The 56m aluminium ketch is Perini Navi’s 50th unit in the fleet and the 9th in the series.

The aluminium hull and superstructure were finished at Perini Navi Group’s Turkish plant, Perini Istanbul, Yildiz. From here, Melek travelled across the Mediterranean to arrive in Viareggio at Perini Navi’s Production Depot.

Her hull and sail plan optimisations were run by Perini Navi naval architects in collaboration with Ron Holland alongside a beamy and versatile interior design from Perini Navi.

Sailing yacht Melek’s interior combines tradition and innovation with a strong post-modern and determined style. The elegance of cherry with walnut inlays is enhanced by the use of leather, wenge, fir and parchment.

The 56m ketch rigged yacht is equipped with two aluminium masts and carbon fibre booms for a sail plan of approximately 1.500 square meters. The mast stepping of S/Y Melek will take place next week with a completion date within the next two months.

Melek is the ninth 56m sailing yacht launched by Perini Navi Group. The first 56m, Burrasca, was launched in 2003, and was then followed by Zenji (ex; Santa Maria), Rosehearty, Selene, Salute Silvana, Riela and Panthalassa.

Next year another unit will be launched in this same series, with similar naval architecture and fully customised interiors.