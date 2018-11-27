The new yacht is entirely based on the platform developed for the first 42m E-volution by Perini Navi, with naval architecture by Reichel Pugh. However, a noticeable change is that this second unit will combine aluminium and carbon to deliver superior performance. The new design will also combine the characteristics of the 42m E-volution series, including clean lines, ample space and a big stern platform, with a more streamlined deckhouse as requested by the owner.

Several aspects of the naval architecture have been modified, including the keel and the sail plan. The mast has been increased to “Panamax height” (62.5 meters) and the keel extended to a maximum depth of 7.40 meters. The new sail plan features a square top mainsail, an extended boom and a 4-meter bowsprit to maximise the sail surface.

To improve performance still further, a series of changes have also been made to significantly reduce the displacement. They include work on the deckhouse and the use of carbon for various fittings, as well as the optimisation of the propulsion system and structural features.



The interior design will be by Barcelona-based firm GCA jointly with Perini Navi. The interior layout of the earlier E-volution model features four suites for up to ten guests with a master suite aft, two guest cabins and a fourth cabin forward of the engine room. The layout also includes a bonus room that can be used as either a cinema or fifth cabin.

“We are extremely excited by this new sale, which completes an important year for our shipyard,” says Perini Navi Chairman and CEO Lamberto Tacoli. “We have a lot of confidence in the 42m E-volution GTS project because it represents the perfect synthesis of comfort and performance and we are pleased that the line is having so much success in this important market segment.”

The Perini Navi shipyard, which at present has the highest number of sailing yachts over 40 meters under construction in the world, has drawn up production plans to build seven yachts - four sailing yachts and three motor yachts. These new builds are known to be a 60 m sailing yacht; 56 m motor yacht Voyager; 53 m motor yacht Voyager; 47 m sailing yacht E-volution; 42 m sailing yacht E-volution, 42m sailing yacht E-volution GTS; and a 25 m motor yacht “Eco-tender”.