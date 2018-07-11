The sailing vessel is part of Perini Navi’s E-volution line – the E standing for electric and is a turning point for the Italian shipyard. The line represents a commitment by the shipyard to creating more environmentally conscious yachts including the development of a new hybrid propulsion system.

The concept behind the new E-volution centres on embracing the style (which features contemporary flowing lines), comfort and performance with a design envisaging a powerful yet easy to manage sail plan with laminated sails, carbon fibre mast, boom and rigging.

In conjunction with the 42m sailing yacht E-volution, Perini Navi has five other boats in production including two additional sailing yachts; a 60m sailing ketch and 47m sailing sloop as well as three motor yachts; 25m motor yacht ‘Eco-tender’, a 53m motor yacht and a 56m motor yacht.

“The sale of the 42m S/Y E-volution to an expert and enthusiastic owner confirms that the quality, style and performance of our ships captivate and satisfy even the most knowledgeable and demanding customers,” says Lamberto Tacoli, chairman and CEO of Perini Navi. “The 42 m S/Y E-volution forms part of a new range of products that we’ve been working on over the last year and is reporting notable market success. Innovation has always been one of the main values espoused by Perini Navi and we intend to continue to work on innovation in the years ahead, so we can offer our customers yachts that deliver ever better performance and have a unique style.”

The all-aluminium build features a lifting keel, powerful sail plan, carbon fibre rig and sail drum storage. She features a sleek, minimalist exterior design and showcases spacious, open-air, teak deck spaces dressed with sofas and al fresco seating areas for a relaxing experience onboard. Her bright interior layout consists of four staterooms and three crew cabins accommodating up to six crew.

The 42m S/Y E-volution is due for delivery in Summer 2020.