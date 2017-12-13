“We have taken on these two challenging projects with enthusiasm,“ commented Lamberto Tacoli, Chairman and CEO of Perini Navi. “These new yachts further reinforce Perini Navi’s offering while at the same time, retain our core values of tradition, quality and innovation.”

E-Volution

The 42-metre sailing yacht E-Volution is a hybrid creation designed in collaboration with American designer Jim Pugh. The aluminium sloop project is one of two next-generation projects set to enter construction at Perini Navi, offering owners a powerful sail plan with carbon fibre mast and rigging as well as an engineering platform ideal for long distance cruising.

This is a sailing yacht designed for a new generation, for sustainable life under sail and lifestyle par excellence through expert design. While details remain scarce, this is just the first insight provided by the yacht builders this week.

Eco Tender

Another progressive milestone project, the 25-metre Eco Tender entered production after an owner commissioned Perini Navi to create a hybrid tender with classic Perini Navi characteristics.

A cross between chase boat and tender, the Eco Tender was designed by Franco Romani to hold traditional Perini style and high-grade engineering and state-of-the-art hybrid propulsion. The most intriguing design element of this project is the built-in drones that can scout remote areas; building on the adventure DNA installed into Galileo G, Exuma and Grace E.

These project reveals join the announcement that the Perini Navi Cup will return in 2018. A mainstay in Perini Navi’s respected history, the gathering of world-class Perini yachts will arrive back on the docks of Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in Sardinia from 19-22 of September.

We’re looking forward to bringing you more updates surrounding the new construction projects, latest designs and the upcoming regatta of the year, as and when details emerge.