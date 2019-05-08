Of the 59 sailing yachts Perini have launched to date, 3 will be showcased in the Rendez-Vous: the 50 metre ketch Is A Rose (for sale with Perini Navi USA), the 46 metre ketch Antara and the 48 metre aluminium ketch Morning Glory.

The event will also serve as the platform for Perini’s launch of their 2019 corporate sustainability plan. A One Ocean Foundation stand will be stationed directly in front of the yard’s HQ on the dockside, gathering signatures for the Charta Smerelda, an ethical code of conduct, produced by the Foundation, of which Perini Navi was the first builder to provide support.

“As a long-time ambassador of elegance, innovation and technology in the world, Perini Navi could not fail to attend an excellence-dedicated event like the Versilia Yachting Rendez-Vous which takes place in one of the most important nautical districts of the world,” Perini Navi Chairman and CEO Lamberto Tacoli commented. “Aside from representing Italian excellence, our yachts express a way of living and interpreting the sea, a dream: what we like to refer to as the Perini Navi style of mind, something unique and unrepeatable.”

The ceremony will see its grand opening in Vareggio harbour on the morning of May 9th; official authorities will also be in attendance.

Perini is also a sponsor of the prestigious international ‘Tenuta Arciducale Polo Cup 2019’, which this year commemorates its 10th inauguration and will be taking place at the Villa Borbone alongside the Rendez-Vous.

One of the four competing teams of international-level players will take Perini Navi’s name for the competition. A large audience is expected to be in attendance of the games and indeed an array of other social events taking place in Viareggio in the coming days.

For those of you who have the pleasure of attending the Versilia Yachting Rendez-Vous this year, be sure to look out for Is A Rose, Morning Glory and Antara on the docks – as well as the various other impressive yachts which will surely be showcased.