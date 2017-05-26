“I am extremely pleased and proud to contribute to this project, which I strongly believe in,” said Lamberto Tacoli, Chairman and CEO of Perini Navi. “We will continue to strive to make our world renowned brand an even stronger representation of ‘Made in Italy’ excellence.”

Confirmed at a shareholders meeting this week, Perini Navi has appointed Lamberto Tacoli as Chairman & CEO, Fabio Boschi and Edoardo Tabacchi as Vice Presidents and Massimo d’Aiuto and Emanuele Maria Tabacchi as Directors.

The appointment of the new Board of Directors - which will remain in office for a three-year term - follows the recent partnership agreement between the Faper Group, a holding company founded by Fabio Perini, and Dino Tabacchi’s family company, Fenix Srl.

This shift in management has brought forward a capital injection of €27 million, bringing a new era for Perini Navi with it.

Watch our exclusive interview with Lamberto Tacoli here.