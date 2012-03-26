After the first of the 60m hulls recently made its way to the Perini Navi yard in Viareggio, the next hull in the new generation is now upright at the Yildiz shipyard in Turkey.

The aluminium hull and superstructure will result in a full load displacement of approximately 570 tonnes for a less than 500 gross tonnes vessel. By the end of summer 2012, the hull will be transferred to the Perini Navi Viareggio shipyard for outfitting scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2014.

The C.2218 sloop, designed by Perini Navi naval architects in collaboration with New Zealander Ron Holland, will also be equipped with the new generation Perini Navi sail handling equipment and a centreboard varying the draught from 12.30m to 4.30m.

The interior, able to accommodate up to 12 people in 5 comfortable cabins including the full beam owner's suite, is designed in-house by the Perini Navi Design Department.