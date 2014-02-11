Billed as combining “comfort with the quality that has always characterized Perini Navi Yachts”, Sloop C.2130 is under construction at the Picchiotti shipyard in La Spezia and will be delivered next year.

Compared with her sister ship P2, hull C.2130 has been designed according to a brief for fast and easy sail handling through three semiautomatic Perini Navi electric captive winches.

This sloop will mount laminated sails and will have a carbon fibre furling boom for performance and safety in all conditions. Hull and superstructure are in Sealium, a lightweight aluminium alloy that is highly corrosion resistant.

Thanks to widespread use of latest generation carbon fibre in the boom, standing rigging, spreaders roll bar and helms, the yacht’s displacement is 160 tons while its GT is 171 tons. The yacht’s deck hardware will allow for competitive performance with limited crew.

For the first time aboard a Perini Navi yacht a “Silent Night” system will be installed. This innovative system lets all on board systems run on batteries while the generators are off. As well as making the yacht eco-friendly, it also means that when the “Silent Night” function is on, guests can enjoy a full eight hours of complete silence.

The Perini Navi Group is considered a world leader in the design and construction of large sailing yachts.