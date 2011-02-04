Designed by Perini Navi in collaboration with Ron Holland, the new 40m sailing yacht is the first of the new Perini Navi fast cruising series; combining the typical characteristics of an expertly constructed Perini Navi yacht with high-quality comfort and leading performance in all weather conditions.

Constructed from aluminium alloy, the yacht will host the latest technology in her sail plan to achieve the best performance and maximum safety. The C. 2180 is rigged with a 50m carbon-fibre mast and carbon in-boom furling along with Perini Navi reel captive winches and control system to complete her high-quality construction.

Albeit an often “heart-stopping” experience, the hull turning of a superyacht can be a momentous occasion, as Franco Romani, Perini Navi Group Technology and Design Director, explains, “during the rotation I had the opportunity to enjoy the new hull lines in terms of building quality and design. I believe that this project represents an interesting evolution of our products, thanks to the combination of modernity and innovation while maintaining clearly identifiable traits typical of our boats”.

New Zealand-based designer Ron Holland also commented on the successful hull turning of the C. 2180, “with the latest Perini hull finished and turned upright, it is apparent that we have created a design that incorporated all of the positive qualities of the earlier Perini aluminium hulls. In addition, the new 40m has an obvious orientation towards achieving excellent ‘all round’ sailing performance, in any wind conditions. Her fine bow sections and powerful stern will ensure sparkling performance. Perini Navi has achieved superb workmanship and fairness with their latest creation”.

The C. 2180 contract was signed at the end of 2009 with a delivery slated for late summer 2012.