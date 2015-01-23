Built by Perini Navi in 2007, Helios recently completed a significant refit at the Perini Navi Service and Refit facility in Viareggio. Her Captain and refit manager Raymond Wroe-Street had this to say when asked about the experience: “The refit team led by the very capable Elena Piendibene undertook the project with a time line that saw Helios planning to spend the winter in the yard. True to form , our timeline changed and it became necessary to speed the completion date up by several months.

Elena and her team worked diligently in getting the work done to meet our new deadline. The mast was repainted and all rod rigging changed. With the change we saw several improvements to the mast which allowed us to tune to a much better shape. Although not a huge work list, it was an expensive one. Perini stayed well within the quoted budget and in several cases was able to undertake the work with a significant savings to the yacht.

This is the second refit undertaken with the Perini team , and I can honestly say that they are one of the best shipyards that I have had the pleasure of dealing with during a refit project. I would highly recommend Perini as a shipyard to undertake any form of refit or rebuild. They have a comprehensive list of suppliers and vendors that can undertake any type of repair or refit on any type of vessel be it motor or sail”.

Helios joins a long line of vessels which have recently been attended to by the newly restructured and experienced Perini Navi Service and Refit team: MN Albatros, MY Space - 45 m, MY Lunar, SY Heritage - 45 m, SY Luna - 52 m, SY Victoria - 47 m, SY Astra, SY Barong C, SY Carlotta - 37 m, SY Desirade, SY Ellen - 40 m, SY Enterprise - 50 m, SY Esense, SY Khaleesi - 37 m, SY Morning Glory - 48 m, SY Nave Italia, SY Ohana, SY Orion, SY P2 - 38 m, SY Parsifal IV - 56 m, SY Principessa Vai Via - 40m, SY Rosehearty - 56 m, SY Seahawk – 60 m, SY Silvana - 56 m, SY State of Grace - 40m, SY Tess, SY Ulisse 2.