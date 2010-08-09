With delivery scheduled for late in the summer of 2011, the expertly designed yacht is a collaboration between Perini Navi’s naval architects and Ron Holland who has optimized the hull lines and sail plan. The steel hull and aluminium superstructure were completed at Perini Navi’s Turkish shipyard in Istanbul and towed to Viareggio where she will be fully outfitted for delivery in 2011.

C.2114’s Perini Navi-built aluminium mast is over 51m and carries a sail area of almost 1,200m2. The carbon fibre boom is also equipped with electric furlers that store the mainsail within its structure.

The interior of the 47m steel hulled sloop were designed in-house by the Perini Navi Design Department. On the main deck level there is a saloon with both living and dining areas where up to eight people can be seated comfortably. The lower deck has four cabins, a full beam owners cabin located in the aft and three guest cabins one with a double and the others with two twin beds all with en-suite.

This expertly designed and crafted superyacht joins the three previous yachts of the 45m series launched to date by Perini Navi, namely Heritage, the first of the series launched in May 2006, Helios and Fivea launched in April 2010.