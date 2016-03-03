The announcement comes as the world-renowned Italian yacht builder prepares for the launch of S/Y Dahlak, known so far by its project name C.2130, next weekend.

With hull lines by Philippe Briand and built entirely on site at the Perini Navi Group’s Picchiotti shipyard in La Spezia, the sailing yacht takes her name from the Red Sea archipelago where her owner sailed as a boy.

Designed for fast and easy sailing, the yacht’s 51.40-metre carbon fibre mast is combined with a 14-metre furling boom and composite standing rigging for a sail plan surface area that exceeds 1,870 square metres.

She has been constructed entirely from Sealium aluminium alloy and boasts several technical innovations that enhance performance, sail handling and onboard comfort, including electric captive winches engineered in-house and a Lithium polymer battery system for silent running.

The launching ceremony for S/Y Dahlak will take place on Saturday 5th March.