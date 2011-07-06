Perini Navi Group, a world leader in the production of large sailing and motor yachts, has proudly announced the delivery of the stunning 56m aluminium ketch superyacht.

The owner and Perini Navi team all took part in a private ceremony in the rear cockpit of the yacht to celebrate the success of the yard’s 51st unit. After the usual formal procedures of a delivery, Fidelis’ crew carried out the traditional changing of flags.

Fidelis will now spend the entire summer cruising in the magnificent waters of the Mediterranean and will then participate in the Perini Navi Cup in Port Cervo from the 1st – 4th of September.