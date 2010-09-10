Perini Navi Group, one of the leading designers and manufacturers of blue water yachts, is proud to announce the hand-over of the 56m ketch Melek, the 50th unit of the Perini Navi fleet.

The formal delivery was held at Perini Navi headquarters in Viareggio, in the presence of an Owner's representative and the Team of Perini Navi. Following the formal procedure, the crew proceeded with the flag substitution.

Giancarlo Ragnetti, CEO of Perini Navi Group comments: “Delivery of Melek means the achievement of 50 units at sea since the beginning of our history, a prestigious and important result that in the early eighties it was hard to imagine. Moreover, continues Ragnetti, it highlights this successful series of yachts of 56 meters, which within the first half of next year will reach the enviable number of 10 units, establishing an outstanding record in the world of superyachts.”