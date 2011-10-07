The second motor yacht in the Vitruvius series, with another 73m currently under construction, the delivery of this distinctive Ice Class superyacht has furthered Perini Navi’s position as world leaders in the design and construction of both luxury motor and sailing yachts.

The delivery took place at the Picchiotti shipyard in La Spezia in the presence of representatives of the company that owns the yacht and the shipyard’s team. After the formalities, Galileo G’s crew proceeded with the flag changing ceremony.

The Picchiotti Galileo G from the Vitruvius series has been designed and built according to Ice Class classification rules for navigation along the Northwest Passage from the Atlantic to the Pacific Oceans through Canada’s Arctic Archipelago.

The fundamental concepts behind the yacht project were born from collaboration between Vitruvius Ltd, Phillipe Briand and the Perini Navi Group. These are expressed mainly in the hull and superstructure, in the arrangement of on-board spaces and in the abundance of tenders and toys for the exploration and discovery of the yacht’s environment.

In a statement issued from the yard, Perini Navi said, “The third motor yacht in the Picchiotti Vitruvius series, the 73m MY C.2189, is scheduled to arrive in La Spezia in early 2012. Here it will be finished after initial hull construction is completed at the Perini Istanbul-Yildiz shipyard. The yacht is scheduled to consigned in the first half of the year 2013.”

To watch our interview with Giancarlo Ragnetti, CEO of the Perini Navi Group, click here.