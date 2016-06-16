Designed and styled by naval architect Philippe Briand, Dahlak combines elegance and performance in one of the most cutting-edge forms of sailing prowess.

A Word from the Owner

Dahlak is the second yacht in the 38 metre performance series, and represents two decades of evolution in sailing design and construction. Something her passionate owner commented own during the delivery.

“It’s a profoundly emotional moment for me. This is something I have envisioned for a lifetime,” said the owner during the ceremonious handover.

“The Perini Navi team listened and understood my requirements. I’m an owner who wants to sail the boat himself. I also don't want to have the engines running while sailing, or during the night. At Perini Navi, I found a very positive environment where I could express my vision, this is reflected in the finished yacht. Together with the team, we achieved this - these are true evolutions in sailing.”



Advanced Sailing Performance

Perini Navi’s proprietary sail handling system enables the owner to sail this impressive 38m yacht single-handed with ease. The state of the art electric captive winches, controlled by one joystick, ensure efficient and controlled manoeuvres.

While the innovative Lithium polymer battery system enables the yacht to be operated purely under battery power, including while sailing, without the need of a generator.



Designed by Perini Navi’s interior architects, Dahlak has a luminous, contemporary interior with the finest materials and attention to detail.



“This is an excellent example of how Perini Navi evolves with our clients. Building on our in-house expertise, our team has delivered the most innovative sail handling and stored power systems to date,” said Enrico Dell’Artino, CEO of Perini Navi.

