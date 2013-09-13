Built at the Perini Istanbul-Yildiz shipyard and designed by Perini naval architects, in collaboration with New-Zealand designer Ron Holland, State of Grace is the second yacht after The Maltese Falcon to be built entirely at the group’s Turkish facilities.

Sleek hull lines shape combine with an aluminium superstructure to create a yacht which will perform exceptionally in all weather conditions. The sailplan is 1,192 square metres while the 50m mast holds a furling boom and standing rigging in the latest generation carbon fibre. High-tech laminated sails will also allow this fast cruiser to sail at the height of her potential.

The interiors, designed by the in-house Perini Navi designers, stand out for their pared down classical style with modern accents. The main saloon has two levels that include a comfortable dining room and an ample living area. Four comfortable cabins include a full-beam owner’s suite with a gym and can accommodate up to nine guests.

The transom opens on hydraulic pistons to reveal a staircase that leads down to a beach platform that opens directly onto the sea while a 5.5m tender, stored in a semi-recessed well, completes the harmonious hull lines.

Perini has also announced that other yachts under construction include their first 70m sailing yacht, scheduled for delivery in 2015, and the third yacht in their new 60m series, which can be delivered within two years at the Turkish yard. Another yacht in the 38m Racing Line can also be ready for delivery in a couple of years.

At the group’s Viareggio facilities, work on the second 60m yacht, sloop C.2218, is proceeding well, with delivery scheduled for 2014 while the group is also working on launching the 73m Picchiotti Vitruvius motor yacht and the first 60m sailing yacht.