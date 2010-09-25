Perini Navi’s Yildiz Shipyard recently completed the hull for 50 meter superyacht C. 2173. As the latest Perini Navi hull fabricated at the Perini Istanbul/Yildiz facility, it is turned upright. After more than 5 months following cutting of the first aluminium plate, the 73 ton hull was ready for rotation.

The C.2173’s outfit work will continue in Yildiz with the hull and superstructure slated to depart Istanbul later this summer for final commissioning in Viareggio.

This 50 meter yacht designed by Perini Navi in collaboration with Ron Holland, will be ketch-rigged with a swing keel and centralised servo-assisted sail-plan controls. The hull and superstructure will be built in aluminium with a mixed longitudinal / transverse structure. Main propulsion will be provided by twin diesel engines.

The Perini Navi superyacht C.2173 is scheduled for delivery in 2012.