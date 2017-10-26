While details are still scarce on the ground, we learned that this new 56-metre will build on the success of Exuma, Galileo G and Grace E while bringing her own unique style to the water.

“This 56m follows just weeks after the sale of a 60m sailing yacht,” commented Lamberto Tacoli, Chairman and CEO of Perini Navi. “It confirms the effectiveness of the path we have chosen and the value of the process of focusing on our products and the quality that distinguishes them. The market is starting to grow again and Perini Navi is and wants to continue to be among the key players worldwide. This is possible not only by virtue of our company’s reputation, but also due to the recognition of our yachts at a global level."

With a 60-metre sailing yacht, three motor yachts - a 25-metre, 53-metre and 56-metre - in the yard and a letter of intent for a 42-metre sailing yacht, this surge in motor yacht activity from Perini Navi will no doubt generate an exciting new fleet of yachts to adjoin the new era of the Italian master craftsmen.

Able to accommodate up to 12 guests in five staterooms, surrounded in luxury across three decks, this new project is hinted by the builder as another success note from Philippe Briand and the Vitruvius brand. We look forward to bringing you more on the new project as details emerge.