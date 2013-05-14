2013 will play host to the fifth edition of the regatta reserved for the sailing yachts built by the Perini Navi Group. The Group is world leader in the design and construction of large sailing and motor yachts and the fleet will gather this year from August 28th-30th in the crystalline waters of Porto Cervo.

Organised in collaboration with the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, The Perini Navi Cup is an institutional event in the superyacht industry and three days of exquisite high performance racing.

As of today there are 18 Perini Navi yachts enrolled into the competition, including the new 60m model Seahawk, the 56m Panthalassa and the latest 45m Clan. The 38m Racing Line P2 will also be making her debut at the event.