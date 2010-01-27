The yacht is rigged with a 50m carbon-fibre mast and carbon in-boom furling, with Perini Navi reel captive winches and control system. Shrouds are made in Nitronic 50 for those on the bow and verticals, with PBO rigging for the diagonals and backstay.

This new contract, signed in December 2009, further develops Perini Navi’s production plan 2010-2013, which currently includes 11 yachts: eight sailing yachts under the Perini Navi Brand and three Vitruvius motor yachts with the renewed Picchiotti brand.

In addition to the 40m C.2180, Perini Navi’s production plan will feature two 56m sailing yachts; two 45m steel sailing yachts; the second of the very successful 38m performance sailing yacht series constructed in Sealium; a 60m sailing yacht and a second 50m sailing yacht.

Perini Navi also continues to make its mark in the motor yacht market, with three motor yachts in the production plan: a 50m, 55m and a 73m yacht in the new Vitruvius series; a project that will re-launch the historic Picchiotti brand in the world of luxury yachting.

