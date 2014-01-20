The appointment follows the resignation of Giancarlo Ragnetti, Perini Navi’s long standing CEO who has retired due to personal reasons and will remain a Board Member.

In the words of Fabio Boschi, CEO of Faper Group, the main shareholder of Perini Navi: “We are glad to welcome Enrico Dell’Artino, a manager with an outstanding track record and a long and successful career.” Enrico Dell’Artino has a broad experience of managing industrial companies, both national and multinational.

Fabio Perini, founder and President of Perini Navi, expressed his gratitude to his friend Giancarlo Ragnetti, who was by his side for many years, from the first launch of Perini Navi to its current leading position on the world market, and stressed the fact that Mr. Ragnetti will keep assisting the Company as a Board Member.

Enrico Dell’Artino will be supported by two expert managers: Burak Akgul, Director of Sales, Marketing and Design, and Vanni Marchini, Director of Operations.