The Shareholder’s Meeting, convened under the Chairmanship of Dott. Fabio Boschi, completes the share capital increase of 15 million euro. In support of the business plan initiated in 2014, the new resources will be destined to reinforce the production facilities, strengthen the Service & Refit services, improve commercial relations as well as relationships with strategic suppliers and support research and innovation.

“I am very satisfied and proud of the finalisation of this important operation – commented Fabio Boschi, Chairman of Perini Navi – The business plan initiated in early 2014 with the trust of the Ownership, who have been following our plan attentively, is proceeding as planned and will be complete in 2016. We have implemented a new more flexible organisational structure to be more efficient and efficacious within our value chain. The planned investments which are already in the implementation phase confirm our approach: to ensure that distinction and excellence, features that have always distinguished our organisation, continue to be one of our principal strengths for the future as well.”

Within the Business Plan, the reinforcement of the team includes today a new Technical and Purchasing Director, Giorgio Ferlito that has joined Perini Navi with his experience and skills in the yachting industry.

Perini Navi Group will close 2015 in line with the objectives of the business plan. Three newbuilding sailing yachts under construction: a 38m and a 70m destined for delivery in 2016 and a 60m due for delivery in 2017. Further new designs are also on the drawing boards.

Positive results for Service & Refit which, in 2015 alone, saw 44 yachts in Perini yards. 2016 will commence with a list of jobs, already booked, which will triple the previous year’s results.