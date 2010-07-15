Perini Navi Group, one of the world leaders in the construction of luxury yachts, has proudly announced the delivery of the motor yacht Exuma. M/Y Exuma is the first of three units sold presently by the Perini Navi Group under the new Picchiotti brand.

The formal delivery was held in the Picchiotti shipyard in La Spezia under the presence of the owner’s representative and the Picchiotti team. Following the formal procedure, the crew proceeded with the flag substitution.

The new generation of Picchiotti Vitruvius series motor yachts, born from the collaboration between Vitruvius Ltd, Philippe Briand and the Perini Navi Group, was conceived with a focus on top efficiency for fully autonomous navigation in stylish comfort.

On the occasion of the official launch of Exuma that took place on July 3rd, 2010 at the shipyard Picchiotti of La Spezia, the Perini Navi Group announced the new organisation of the Italian shipyards. The re-organisation saw a change in the company name, turning from Cantieri Navali Beconcini Shipyard of La Spezia, to Picchiotti.

The Perini Navi Group have announced that, now delivered, superyacht Exuma will now set sail for some of the most remote regions in the world.