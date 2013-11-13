With innovative hull lines and technological innovations, these yachts guarantee speed and performance under sail - proven by her participation in the 2013 Perini Navi Cup - alongside even more ample and comfortable interior volumes that make this new Perini series truly unique.

Seahawk boasts a sleek hull and superstructure - as is characteristic of the Perini Navi fleet - and holds a gross tonnage of under 500GT with a displacement of 570 tons. Her variable keel length allows for a draught that goes from an impressive 4.30 to 12.30m and with a design / naval architecture collaboration by Ron Holland and Perini Navi, Seahawk is a striking example of a contemporary superyacht.

With a sail plan area of 2,125 sqm featuring two aluminum masts of 62 and 52m, Seahawk is state-of-the-art. Her booms and spreaders are in carbon fibre as are the foils, head-stays and diagonals. And, for the first time on a Perini Navi ketch, carbon fibre has also been used for the standing rigging. On the foredeck a new generation of fully recessed furlers for the head sails has been created by the Perini Navi Mast Division which has also developed the new captive winches installed on board which increases maneuvering power and speed.

Her interiors, penned by the French designer Christian Liaigre, boast a refined and extremely elegant contemporary allure with traditional maritime elements. The three principal areas on Seahawk’s main deck-dining room, living room and office are planned around a staircase, an element that unites the three levels of the yacht.

The lower deck has four en suite guest cabins and a full-beam owner’s suite whose original layout features two double beds placed diagonally across from each other and sliding walls that can be closed to divide the suite into two for charter guests.