This announcement marks the successful delivery of the 53rd unit in the expertly constructed sailing yacht fleet. This impressive 45m sloop, the fourth in the steel-hulled series, is the result of a collaboration between Perini Navi’s Design Team and designer Ron Holland.

Clan VIII holds all the characteristics of the stunning Perini Navi fleet, including a spacious fly-bridge and the opening stern which reveals a structural staircase that descends to a 7 m2 swimming platform which complements a lateral opening shell door on the yacht’s port side.

The Perini Navi-built mast extends over 52m above the waterline, allowing an upwind sail area of almost 900 m2 whilst achieving a 13.5 knot speed under power.

The interior of Clan VIII was designed by the Perini Navi in-house studio and inspired by a classical yet contemporary allure where ebony and teak combine to create a truly elegant marine ambience thanks to the unmatched quality held in the outfitting.

Earlier this summer, two contracts for a total value of over €70 million were signed; one for a sloop and one for a ketch from their new line of 60 metre yachts, further expanding the production plan of the group that includes seven yachts.