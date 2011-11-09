Read online now
Perini Navi Group Delivers Sailing Yacht Clan VIII

By Ben Roberts

World leaders in sailing and motor yacht construction, Perini Navi has proudly announced the delivery of the 45m sloop launched in September; Clan VIII.

This announcement marks the successful delivery of the 53rd unit in the expertly constructed sailing yacht fleet. This impressive 45m sloop, the fourth in the steel-hulled series, is the result of a collaboration between Perini Navi’s Design Team and designer Ron Holland.

Clan VIII holds all the characteristics of the stunning Perini Navi fleet, including a spacious fly-bridge and the opening stern which reveals a structural staircase that descends to a 7 m2 swimming platform which complements a lateral opening shell door on the yacht’s port side.

The Perini Navi-built mast extends over 52m above the waterline, allowing an upwind sail area of almost 900 m2 whilst achieving a 13.5 knot speed under power.

The interior of Clan VIII was designed by the Perini Navi in-house studio and inspired by a classical yet contemporary allure where ebony and teak combine to create a truly elegant marine ambience thanks to the unmatched quality held in the outfitting.

Earlier this summer, two contracts for a total value of over €70 million were signed; one for a sloop and one for a ketch from their new line of 60 metre yachts, further expanding the production plan of the group that includes seven yachts.

