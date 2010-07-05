Exuma is the shipyard's first motor yacht to hit the water and the first of three units to be sold by the Perini Navi Group; sanctioning the entrance into the motor yacht field after a focussed career in high-quality sailing yachts.

The reorganisation of the Italian shipyards will support the group's further production of motor yachts, changing the name from Cantieri Navali Beconcini of La Spezia to Picchiotti.

Formed from the collaboration between Vitruvius Ltd, Philippe Briand and the Perini Navi Group, the Picchiotti Vitruvius series were conceived with a focus on top efficiency with fully autonomous navigation.

Exuma holds an aluminium hull, characterised by streamlined, slender traits and follows the principles of the Briand Optimized Stretched Hull, allowing a larger gross tonnage of 497 tonnes and reduced draft for navigating shallower waters.

Exuma was built with exploration in mind, supporting a range of 5,500nm at 12 knots and has the capability of stowing large amounts of equipment on board for a more adventurous voyage. Featured aboard the new superyacht is a fully customised 16.4ft amphibious vehicle, a Hov Pod 12ft hovercraft housed inside the two for lateral garages with gull-wing doors, two tenders, two electric land scooters, two Seabobs and a Sea-Doo RXT jet ski.

Her interior and exterior spaces are designed to increase privacy among shipboard guests and to enhance outdoor living. Internal furnishings are designed by Perini Navi’s interior designers with a focus on classic maritime style tradition, essentially using oak, teak and Italian marble.

Giancarlo Ragnetti, CEO of the Perini Navi Group stated “The launch of the first Picchiotti motor yacht opens a new era for our Group. The new Pichiotti motor yacht line not only inherits the high level of quality and elegance embodied in the 48 sailing yachts launched by us as of today but also confirms the uniqueness and the technology of our products, conjugated with our ability to merge tradition and innovation.”

On the launch of superyacht Exuma, the Perini Navi Group announced the new organisation of the Italian shipyards under the new name, Pichiotti. The Group have stated that the focus is now to define an industrial strategy aimed at concentrating the production of motor yachts at the shipyard in La Spezia, formerly Cantieri Navali Beconcini.

Following a recent expansion of its infrastructures, the Picchiotti shipyard now extends over a total surface of 32,000 square meters, possessing 3 new 70m sheds, two new 50m docks and due two heavy duty travel lifts.