Following the 88m clipper The Maltese Falcon, this is the second Perini Navi yacht to have been constructed entirely at the Group’s Istanbul shipyard.

State of Grace was designed by the in-house Perini Navi naval architect in collaboration with the revered New Zealand designer Ron Holland. The sleek lines running through her hull and superstructure were constructed in aluminium and, with 220 tons displacement, this yacht is sure to perform brilliantly in all sailing conditions.

The 1,192 square metre sail plan can easily be handled by just one person thanks to an innovative sail control system designed by Perini Navi and built by their expert mast division. This yacht has a 50m mast, furling boom and standing rigging all made with state-of-the-art carbon fibre materials alongside laminated sails to aid performance.

The yacht interior spaces are designed to boast a classic ambience with contemporary flare. The main saloon is on two levels and has a comfortable dining room and an ample living area. The yacht’s four cabins, including a full beam owner’s suite with gym, have innovative layouts and can accommodate up to nine guests comfortably.

Meanwhile, at the Perini Navi Istanbul/Yildiz shipyard, work on the first yacht in the 70m series, scheduled for 2015, is proceeding well while the third yacht in the 60m series could be ready in the next two years.

Perini Navi has also announced its plans to launch the 73m motor yacht from the Picchiotti Vitruvius series.