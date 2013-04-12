The Perini Navi Group is a world leader in the design and construction of large sailing and motor yachts, has now set its sight on the Asian market and is inaugurating a sales office in China today. The office is located in the St. Regis Resort in Yalong Bay, Sanya on the isle of Hainan, the up and coming region which is host to the Hainan Rendez-Vous.

Sanya is one of the most popular vacation spots for the new Chinese high-net-worth and a reference point for the organisation of large events and conventions. In tandem with the inauguration, there is a new Chinese language version of the Perini Navi Group’s website.

“The inauguration in China,” says Giancarlo Ragnetti, CEO of the Perini Navi Group,“ is part of a specific strategy that aims at our expansion in new potential markets. We believe that Asia is one of the most interesting new markets so, to keep our company image strong, we feel that it is of fundamental importance to be physically present in the area.”

The St. Regis Resort’s facilities also include a port: the first and currently only superyacht marina in China, the Sanya Yalong Bay Yacht Club that has 187 berths of which over 50 are for yachts over 170’ LOA. There are also moorings for yachts of up to 250’ LOA. The concept and design both of the marina and of the Sanya Yalong Bay Yacht Club are reinforced by Italian know how in the sector.