This aluminium sailing yacht will be the third in the most recent series of Blue Water Sailing Yachts created by Perini Navi.

This latest contract was signed with the collaboration of Fraser Yachts. The interior will be a first-time collaboration between Perini Navi and the Italian Architect Michela Reverberi whose timeless elegance and style will complete the innovative design of this 60m hull.

Following on the recently delivered Seahawk and the soon to be launched sloop Perseus3, C. 2232 has a sleek hull and superstructure in aluminium with a gross tonnage of under 500 GT and displacement of approximately 570 tonnes.

Her innovative hull lines and technological solutions guarantee speed and performance under sail, along with uncompromised comfort and safety. At her racing debut in the recent St. Barths Bucket, Seahawk’s performance amply exceeded her predicted performances, much to the joy of her owners.

Created by Perini Navi Design Team, the vessel naval architecture is optimized in collaboration with Ron Holland and her two Panamax aluminium masts – dressed with carbon fiber rigging, booms and spreaders – carry over 2000 square meters of sail area. Sailing performance is enhanced by the unprecedented power and speed built into the latest Perini Navi Sail Handling Technology.

Highly optimized performance-oriented centreboard keel affords typical Perini Navi accessibility to shallow waters Delivery of C.2232 is scheduled for 2016.