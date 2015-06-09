Following on from the recently delivered super sloop Perseus^3, the 60m project further confirms the prowess of this particular Perini Navi concept, developed with the specific aim of creating a performance oriented line with uncompromised comfort, safety and accommodations enclosed within a gross tonnage of under 500 GT.

Her sleek hull lines and technological solutions guarantee speed and performance under sail, results which have been tried, tested and well recorded on the two 60 m vessels delivered in the past 2 years.

Created by The Perini Navi Design Team, the naval architecture of the 60m series is optimized in collaboration with Ron Holland and features the latest generation of Perini Navi Sail Handling System Technology.

Delivery is scheduled for 2017, and in the words of Fabio Boschi, Chairman of Perini Navi: “it is with great pleasure that I announce the sale of our latest vessel. In a very competitive market situation for large sailing yachts, this sale once again represents an impressive achievement for our Company, of which we are extremely proud”.

Burak Akgül, Managing Director of Sales, Marketing and Design adds: “As a further confirmation of our conviction in the value of the 60m Series, a fourth hull is already under construction on spec”.

The current production plan of Perini Navi includes the 70m ketch Sybaris, the 38m sloop C.2130, the 60m ketch announced above and hull #4 in the 60m series. Clearly a crucial time for the builder and an exciting order book which we will be keeping a close eye on.

You can learn more about Perini Navi by clicking here, alternatively, you can check back with Superyachts.com for the latest reports and unique features emerging every day.